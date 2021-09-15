CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracking the Code of Chronic Inflammation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic inflammation occurs when the immune system spins out of control, and leads to a host of devastating and incurable immune-mediated diseases. In his Front Row lecture, Mark Sundrud, PhD, shares how he and his colleagues are deciphering new networks of immune regulation that operate locally (in specific tissues), as opposed to globally (throughout the entire body), and how this can inform the development of safer, more targeted therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases that avoid the potentially life-threatening consequences of global immune suppression.

