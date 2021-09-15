CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: After badgering public schools, DeSantis got something right and it's a big deal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, after spending the past two months threatening school districts, Gov. Ron DeSantis has come up with a great idea for public education. He wants to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessments — three words that teachers hate, students dread and parents stress over. So much hinges on the FSA and those hours of test-taking that happen every spring: teacher performance evaluations, school grades and student self-esteem.

