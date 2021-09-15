Editorial: After badgering public schools, DeSantis got something right and it's a big deal

At a press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a city employee falsely said Covid-19 vaccines “change your RNA.”Governor DeSantis said nothing.The governor had been speaking in Gainesville, Florida on Monday to voice his opposition to vaccine mandates, which he says violate people’s rights. Then he invited up several Gainesville employees, many of whom are suing the city over its requirement that they get the shot.Darris Friend, a plaintiff in that lawsuit, took the stage.“The vaccine changes your RNA, so, for me, that’s a problem,” Mr Friend said, incorrectly.The two mRNA vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, do not...

