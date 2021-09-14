CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

GainClients, Inc. Names Ed Laine as New Chief Executive Officer

charlottenews.net
 7 days ago

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has promoted Ed Laine to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Company provides technology services to the real estate and title industries and Mr. Laine has been their EVP of Marketing for the last 2 years. Mr. Laine will be taking over the position from longtime CEO and founder, Ray Desmond. Mr. Desmond will remain on the Board of Directors and provide his leadership and guidance to the Company in this capacity.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
martechseries.com

Forsta Names Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished product executive to spearhead innovation across the newly merged company’s suite of CX insights and research technology products. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision, announced Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer. Bhuta will oversee Forsta’s product development, spearheading innovation and evolving the architecture of the global company’s expansive product suite, which encompasses CX insights, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), qualitative research, quantitative research, data visualization and more.
BUSINESS
Dallas Business Journal

Tuesday Morning continues string of executive appointments, names new chief merchant

Tuesday Morning announced Thursday it has appointed Paul Metcalf as principal and chief merchant, as the company continues to reset its C-suite. Metcalf has more than 30 years of experience, and since April 2019 he has served as the home goods retailer's acting chief merchant in a consulting capacity. He will oversee the Dallas-based company’s merchant, planning and allocation organization.
DALLAS, TX
Worcester Business Journal

Rentschler Biopharma names new chief scientific officer

Rentschler Biopharma, a global contract development and manufacturing organization with offices in Germany and Milford, has named Christian Schetter as its new chief scientific officer, effective this past Wednesday, according to a Monday announcement. The position will be based in Germany. The last person to hold the CSO position was...
MILFORD, MA
martechseries.com

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. Names Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer: Sets Path for Growth

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI, a content services and data management consultant and system integrator, announces it has named Kevin Rowland as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rowland brings more than 17 years of consulting and digital transformation experience to FDI and will play a central role in leading the company’s growth through strategic planning and execution.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Business
State
Oregon State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Business
bizjournals

Passport names Doug Rogers as chief revenue officer

Passport is moving ahead with more C-suite changes as it repositions for another growth phase. Doug Rogers was named as Passport's chief revenue officer. His first day was Sept. 13. Rogers replaces co-founder Khristian Gutierrez, who is moving into a board observer and strategic advisory role. As CRO, Rogers will...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Brex Names Karen Tillman as Chief Communications Officer

A veteran of GoDaddy, Cisco, and Oracle, Tillman is the first CCO for Brex. U.S. fintech company Brex, the all-in-one finance solution for growing businesses, today announced Karen Tillman has been appointed Chief Communications Officer, a newly created role. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product...
BUSINESS
oc-breeze.com

CalOptima Chief Executive Officer Richard Sanchez to retire

The CalOptima Board of Directors announced that Richard Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of the publicly funded agency that provides health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities, will retire in November. Sanchez served as an interim and permanent CEO of CalOptima since April 2020. He was previously Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
charlottenews.net

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, Company to Open Offices in Ohio

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK:QEGY) ('Quantum') announces the hiring Robert ('Rob') Edward Murray as Vice President of Exploration and Conservation, who will lead the Company's rare earth exploration projects, employment is effective immediately. Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated 'The addition of...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Gainclients Inc#The Board Of Directors#Bank#The Real Estate Industry#Real Estate And Mortgage#Realtor#Gcard
Benzinga

Matterport Ropes In Genesys Executive As Chief Information Officer

Spatial data company Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) appointed Pranab Sinha as the Chief Information Officer (CIO). Sinha was serving as Genesys CIO before joining Matterport. "As Matterport continues on its trajectory to digitize the built world, our leadership in IT is critical to our success," said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wellbe Inc. Names Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer, Focusing on Accelerating Expansion Into New Markets and Service Lines

MADISON, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Wellbe Inc., a healthcare automation company that makes care easier and more affordable with digital self-service tools for patients and providers, today announced Darcey Nett as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate and broaden ongoing service line expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Green Globe Certification announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES - Green Globe Certification, a leading sustainability certification for the travel and tourism industry announces the appointment of Mrs. Birte Pelayo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Pelayo joined Green Globe Certification in 2009 as a new graduate and has worked across the company with a...
BUSINESS
NWI.com

Ford names new technology executive

Ford has named a new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer to make its vehicles more connected. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which employs thousands of workers in its Calumet Region plants, hired Doug Field away from Apple. Field, who preserved served as senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, will lead the automaker's effort to make smart vehicles connected to the internet that improve via regular updates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
charlottenews.net

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Announces CEO Transition and Appointment of John Edmunds as Chairman of the Board

Rick Brown, Co-founder, CTO and Board Member, Appointed as Interim CEO; Alex Behfar Resigns as CEO and Board Member. ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, today announced that Rick Brown, co-founder, CTO and Board member, has been appointed as interim CEO of Odyssey effective September 22, 2021, replacing Alex Behfar who resigned as CEO, Chairman and Board Member. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent CEO to succeed Mr. Behfar.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

JLL names Siddharth Taparia Chief Marketing Officer

Transformative marketer and business and technology thought leader joins JLL in new global leadership role. CHICAGO, September 13, 2021– Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Siddharth Taparia to the global role of Chief Marketing Officer. Effective immediately, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide.
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Former Saris, Dorel Executive Jeff Frehner Named Chief Operating Officer at Lectric eBikes

PHOENIX (September 14, 2021) — Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, announced the hire of Jeff Frehner as its new chief operating officer. Frehner, a former executive at Saris Cycling Group and Dorel Sports, joins co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel in their mission to deliver high-quality, affordable electric bikes to an expanding community of riders.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that John Canning has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 13, 2021. Canning will report to Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO, and will be responsible for all financial functions at Cinedigm to support and enhance the Company's rapid growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

Willis-Knighton Health System announced today that James K. Elrod, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire effective September 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Jerry A. Fielder II (Jaf) to succeed Mr. Elrod as President and Chief Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 30 years, Mr. Fielder currently serves as a senior member of Willis-Knighton’s executive leadership team.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy