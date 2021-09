Good Morning everyone, and Marvel has made sure this morning is indeed a good one. We’ve been waiting for a long time to get our first look at Hawkeye, the new series coming to Disney+ November 24th. And, now we have it. A very Christmas-y theme seems to be surrounding the show, plus it’s set in beautiful New York City. They didn’t give us a whole lot of spoilers for the story, but we can see Clint Barton‘s (Jeremy Renner) earpiece, and we get introduced to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. It’s a very humorous trailer, so hopefully the show will be a nice way to close out the year of amazing Disney+ shows from Marvel.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO