French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the Dutch anti-trust regulator is consulting on transportation guidelines for the sector. French gas grid operator GRTGaz has set up a hydrogen department, it said September 15, saying the gas "will play a major role in the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the future." It has been working on a national hydrogen consultation with fellow grid operator Terega since June.

