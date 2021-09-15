French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

The move slashes with the federal government’s plan for a gas-led recovery. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on July 21 announced it was significantly reducing the land available for gas exploration. The government in its Future of Gas Statement, which outlines a blueprint for the state's gas industry, said it was scaling back the area where gas exploration and production would be permitted in NSW, “to provide certainty to local communities and regional industry.” The decision will result in a 77% reduction in the total area currently covered by petroleum exploration licences (PELs). The only gas project to receive government support is Santos’ Narrabri gas project and its potential extensions. The government said that to support the development of the Narrabri gas project it would renew a limited number of PELs, based on factors including resource potential and feedback from the community. “This Future of Gas Statement outlines the NSW government’s balanced approach to securing gas supplies and working with ind...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO