CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Schwarzenegger returns for Expendables : A Christmas Story

By Caffeinated Clint
moviehole.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing today Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as Trench for Millennium and Campbell Grobman Films’ new “Expendables” film. As previously reported, “Expendables : A Christmas Story” is a spin-off fixing on Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas character, with “Expendables” players Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgen and Randy Couture reprising their roles from the earlier films. Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa also also in the cast.

moviehole.net

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

Andy Garcia Joins the Cast of 'The Expendables 4'

Andy Garcia has boarded the expanding ensemble cast of The Expendables 4, per The Hollywood Reporter. The fourth film in the action franchise will feature returning players Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa will be featured as series newcomers.
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Eraser sequel in the works; Sherwood not Schwarzenegger stars

Dominic Sherwood (“Vampire Academy”, “Shadowhunters”) will star in a sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger flick “Eraser”. Said to be already in the can, “Eraser Reborn” was directed by John Pogue (“Deep Blue Sea 3″) for Warner Home Entertainment. Jacky Lai (”V-Wars”), McKinley Belcher III (”Ozark”) and Eddie Ramos (”Animal Kingdom”) are also in the flick, which is targeted for a 2022 release.
MOVIES
moviehole.net

Expendables 4

The extremely versatile Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “The Untouchables”, “Hero”, “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Black Rain”) has been enlisted for the next “Expendables”. The pic, headlined by Jason Statham, is said to be a spin-off fixing largely on the “Wrath of Man” star’s Lee...
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

‘The Expendables’ Are Officially Returning In a New Film

It was recently teased by Sylvester Stallone on his personal Instagram page and now it’s official: The Expendables are returning for a new film. (For a group of guys who are supposedly expendable, this sure is a durable franchise.) According to a Lionsgate press release, original cast members Jason Statham,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Randy Couture
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Tony Jaa
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Ivan Reitman
moviehole.net

Schwarzenegger lost Cry Macho role to Eastwood

While it’s hard to image anyone else but Clint Eastwood in the role of Mike Milo in “Cry Macho”, Clint Eastwood wasn’t always penciled in to play the veteran cowboy. In 2003, just as he was eyeing his transition into politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a lock to star in the film adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story#Lee Christmas#Campbell Grobman Films#Millennium
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy