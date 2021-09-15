Nolan’s Oppenheimer biopic heads to Universal

Not everyone can die a hero. Christopher Nolan emphasized that point by even taking the mask away from Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy, proving Bruce Wayne knows how to make an entrance and then be smart enough to plan an exit strategy. Exits proved vital to other Nolan projects as well, including the searing Dunkirk, a World War II epic highlighting the heroism of the common foot soldier and the British evacuation of France. Now his next movie will also be set during WWII, but it’s about an extraordinary man, who never forgave himself for building the weapon that ended the war, J. Robert Oppenheimer. There may be few historical figures who’d more readily wear Harvey Dent’s line, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

