Nolan’s Oppenheimer biopic heads to Universal

By Caffeinated Clint
moviehole.net
 4 days ago

Following his public whine at how unhappy he was that Warner Bros had opted to do day-and-date HBO Max releases with their films during the 2021 stretch of the pandemic, nobody expected Christopher Nolan would likely assign the studio to handle his next project. According to THR, the “Tenet” and...

moviehole.net

worldofreel.com

Christopher Nolan’s Next Film To Tackle Atomic Bomb Inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has had discussions with several major studios about his next project, a film about atom bomb developer J. Robert Oppenheimer. Actor Cillian Murphy might star in the project [Deadline]. Sources say that Nolan and his camp are talking to Sony and Universal, with conversations also taking place with...
KEYT

Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan’s next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Representatives for the studio confirmed Tuesday that Universal will finance and distribute Nolan’s not-yet-titled film. Deadline Hollywood first reported the deal. Nolan wrote the film’s script about the theoretical physicist. Production is expected to begin early next year. With only a handful of exceptions, Warner Bros. had long been home to Nolan going back to 2002′s “Insomnia.”
thestreamable.com

Christopher Nolan’s New Atomic Bomb Movie Likely Headed to Peacock

Christopher Nolan hates streaming. He wants you to see his movies on the big screen. And if it’s not on the big screen, he figures you might as well rub shoe polish in your eyes. When WarnerMedia made the call to release its films on HBO Max on the same...
Vulture

Christopher Nolan Takes His Next Film to Universal Pictures

Ooh, the girls are fighting. Christopher Nolan has decided to take his next film to Universal Pictures, backing up his criticism of Warner Bros. The film, which he wrote, is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atom bomb. Per Deadline, the film has been green-lit to begin production early next year, though no cast members have been confirmed. Nolan will produce along with Emma Thomas for Syncopy Inc.
NewsTimes

How Universal Beat Other Studios to Land Christopher Nolan's New World War II Epic

Christopher Nolan is making his next movie at Universal, severing the director’s nearly two-decade long creative partnership with Warner Bros., the company that has backed many of his biggest blockbusters. Getting to this point has involved months of courtship, clandestine meetings, big promises and a willingness to take a creative...
IndieWire

Inside Christopher Nolan’s Move to Universal, the Only Studio That Made Sense for His Atom Bomb Movie

Imagine an atom bomb exploding high in the clouds, in IMAX. Well, now moviegoers will get to see that image in the new $100-million movie from A-list auteur Christopher Nolan. At the close of finalizing a deal late Monday night, Universal greenlit Nolan’s script about how physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project invented the atom bombs that ended World War II in August 1945. Filming should begin, with or without rumored Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (who bears a certain resemblance to Oppenheimer), in early 2022. Universal beat out several major studios to back the project after Nolan chose to...
moviesinfocus.com

A Fair Price To Pay: Christopher Nolan’s Universal Deal

We now know that Christopher Nolan will be making his new movie with Universal Pictures – his first away from Warner Bros. in almost 20 years. Written by Nolan, the film will focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a major role in the creation of atom bomb during World War II.
CinemaBlend

Following Tenet Release, How Did Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie End Up At Universal?

Yesterday marked the end of an era for Christopher Nolan’s career. Following the release of Tenet last fall and a report from early this year that the filmmaker was “unlikely” to work with Warner Bros again, it was revealed yesterday that Nolan’s next movie will be released by Universal Pictures rather than WB, which had been involved with every one of his movies in some form or fashion since 2002’s Insomnia. Now details have surfaced regarding how Nolan’s upcoming biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer ended up at Universal.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Christopher Nolan’s demands to make his Oppenheimer film revealed: only one studio has agreed to meet them all

Not a week has passed since it was announced that director Christopher Nolan was looking for a new partner to make his film about Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Nolan didn’t want Warner Bros. due to its tendency to release movies in theaters and on HBO Max., your streaming platform. Well, now we know that you have chosen Universal and these are the requests you have made to make your film.
Den of Geek

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Follows Man Who Lived Long Enough to ‘Become the Villain’

Not everyone can die a hero. Christopher Nolan emphasized that point by even taking the mask away from Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy, proving Bruce Wayne knows how to make an entrance and then be smart enough to plan an exit strategy. Exits proved vital to other Nolan projects as well, including the searing Dunkirk, a World War II epic highlighting the heroism of the common foot soldier and the British evacuation of France. Now his next movie will also be set during WWII, but it’s about an extraordinary man, who never forgave himself for building the weapon that ended the war, J. Robert Oppenheimer. There may be few historical figures who’d more readily wear Harvey Dent’s line, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
