CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Art on the Atlanta BeltLine Announces Selected Artists for 2021-2022 Exhibition

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has notified artists of their selection to participate in the 2021-2022 Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition. As part of ABI’s larger arts and culture programming, Art on the Atlanta BeltLine brings together artists across all mediums to participate in the largest, temporary outdoor art exhibition in the south. Since 2010, the annual exhibition has celebrated the arts in the fabric of the city’s unique and historical neighborhoods.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Art Exhibitions#Chantelle#Covid#Northside Hospital#Warnermedia#Kroger#Children S Healthcare#Cox Enterprises
The Hill

Biden seeks phone call with France's Macron amid submarine spat

President Biden hopes to hold a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to smooth over tensions after France reacted angrily last week to a new partnership between the U.S. and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines. “President Biden has asked to be able to speak with President Macron to talk about the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy