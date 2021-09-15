Often Divided Americans Unite Behind Small Business - Aflac Survey Finds

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO