GCPS Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts Addresses Business Community
Since being unanimously hired by the school board in July, Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) CEO/Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts made his first public address to the business community at the Gwinnett Chamber’s On Topic luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 8. With just over two months into his new role, Dr. Watts updated the audience on the state of the public school system in its third school year impacted by the pandemic.metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0