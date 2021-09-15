CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Retail Property Near Mall of Georgia Trades for $3.6 Million

 5 days ago

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces its Southeast Investment Sales team has brokered the sale of a 26,400-square-foot retail center at 1995 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford, Georgia for $3.65 million, or $138 per square foot. Transwestern Senior Managing Director Kevin Markwordt and Managing Director Fred Victor represented the seller, Jack Rabbit Group, LLC, in the disposition to a private investor.

