Atlanta, GA

Georgia Power Names Deon Tucker Regional Director of Metro North

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Power has announced that Deon Tucker has been named the Metro North regional director in the Atlanta area, effectively immediately. In her role, she will lead the company’s external affairs activities for DeKalb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Forsyth and Rockdale counties. She will also provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales, and community and economic development to bring value to customers.

