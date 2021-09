For the fourth consecutive year, Agnes Scott College ranked as the nation’s #1 most innovative liberal arts college in U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges’ rankings. Among U.S. liberal arts colleges, Agnes Scott also ranked #2 for best undergraduate teaching and #6 for social mobility. The college also maintained its #1 spot for first-year experiences and rose to #2 for learning communities, both among all U.S. higher education institutions.

