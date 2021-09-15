CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNC Bank Named Official Presenting Sponsor of The Dodd Trophy

 5 days ago

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that PNC Bank will become The Dodd Trophy’s first-ever presenting sponsor. As part of the five-year agreement, PNC Bank will receive naming rights and will be integrated in all Dodd Trophy activities throughout the course of the year. This includes various watch lists, coach of the week honors, anniversary trips of previous winners, campus visits and the awarding of The Dodd Trophy at the end of the season.

