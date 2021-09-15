Rainbow Village to Commemorate 30th Anniversary at 2021 Gala Nonprofit Devoted to Ending Homelessness

Marking 30 years of bringing help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness, the Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Benefit Gala represents the pinnacle of the year-long celebration. Serving as the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser, the 2021 Gala is designed to make everyone part of the event – whether in attendance in-person or showing their support virtually. In addition to a seated dinner, 30th anniversary celebration and live auction hosted at the Atlanta Athletic Club on October 16, Rainbow Village will extend access to its silent auction items for online bidding. It will also offer a very special raffle with a limited number of just 300 tickets available for purchase at $100 each in hopes of raising $30,000 in commemoration of its 30 years. The winner of the raffle will receive a 7-night stay for up to eight guests at Casa de Sofia – a luxury home with pool and private beach access in a gated community in Manzanilla, Mexico.