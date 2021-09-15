CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold: ‘Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold’ Until Fed Gives Guidance

New York (Sept 15) Gold futures are inching lower on Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the price action in the choppy U.S. Treasury and rangebound U.S. Dollar Index markets. The consolidation around the $1795.00 to $1800.00 levels is likely to continue over the short-run with perhaps a slight bias to the upside as softer U.S. inflation data fed uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

