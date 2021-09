Covid-19 vaccines may arguably be the silver bullet (or merely hope) for ending the pandemic – if they are injected into the arms of eligible people. A report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health posted August 24 on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) webpage found that "[o]n July 25, infection and hospitalization rates among unvaccinated persons were 4.9 and 29.2 times, respectively, those in fully vaccinated persons."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO