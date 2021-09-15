Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

If these bad Google reviews are anything to go by, not everyone gets their jollies at the Minnesota's Renaissance Festival. The Minnesota Ren Fest -- hailed as the largest Renaissance Festival in the country -- is currently underway. Attracting as many as 300,000 visitors in years past, thousands of attendees flood the Shakopee festival grounds between August and October for a jovial day of jesters, jugglers, jousts and more. Where else can you watch knights fight on horseback, people eat fire or swallow swords or lie on a bed of nails, ladies belly dancing and more? If you're lucky, you might even get a wink (or more) from a hussy! While the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has become an event tantamount to the Minnesota State Fair, not everyone shares a love or appreciation for the medieval festival, if reviews online are anything to go by.

