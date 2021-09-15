CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

By Lee Voss
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall. Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

