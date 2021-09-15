CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Breaks Out of Sideways Range

New York (Sept 15) As the price for gold was testing the support zone below the 1,785.00 level, the US Consumer Price Index was released. The worse than forecast US data caused a drop of the value of the USD. Subsequently, the price of gold jumped. During the three hour...

Bears in control: Gold is in 'no man's land'

New York (Sept 19) It was not a good week for gold. Prices hit four-week lows, and markets are now anticipating a far less dovish Federal Reserve at next week's monetary policy meeting. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. KitocNews.
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Breaking out of range? Duo of central bank decisions to trigger action. Do current inflation trends warrant tightening policy anytime soon? The past week's latest figures have caused jitters, leaving investors confused. Central banks take the stage in the upcoming week, with the Fed's taper timing and the BOE's rate hike prospects critical for GBP/USD. Read more...
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
Gold Falls But Key Juniors Rise

Here are today's videos and charts. The videos are viewable on mobile phones as well as computers. Unique Introduction For Gold-Eagle Readers: Send me an email to [email protected] and I’ll send you my free “Candlesticks Of Thunder!” gold stocks video report. I’ll also include 3 of my next Super Force Surge Signals free of charge, as I send them to paid subscribers. Thank you!
actionforex.com

Gold Price Is Bearish As Short Traders Break Below 1765 Support

GOLD has made a breakout of 1765 lows. We should see a move lower on a1765 zone retest. The 1765-70 zone could be good for new short trades. The bearish momentum in the market persists as the price is getting weaker each day. Watch for the retest of the POC zone and break below 1750. The targets are 1720 and 1712. At this point it is sell on rallies.
CNBC

Gold eases into tight range near $1,800 on taper uncertainty

Gold retreated on Wednesday, hit by a bout of technical selling after it failed to hold above the key $1,800 level as investors looked past a subdued dollar and sought clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering strategy. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,793.81 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures...
gold-eagle.com

On the Race to the Bottom, Miners Beat Gold

The medium-term outlook for precious metals is a bearish one, and as gold moves lower, the miners will move lower faster. Small price jumps don’t count. Let’s get this straight, we’re not day traders, and getting excited about an occasional bounce is much ado about nothing. Remember when I told...
gold-eagle.com

Gold sees price declines amid quieter marketplace

New York (Sept 14) Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as risk aversion has receded a bit early this week amid a calm trading environment at present. The safe-haven metals bulls need a fundamental spark to jumpstart price rallies. October gold futures were last down $9.70 at $1,782.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.321 at $23.475 an ounce.
gold-eagle.com

Gold gains on technical buying, weaker greenback

New York (Sept 14) Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver prices slightly up. The metals markets got a lift following a U.S. inflation report this morning that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $11.70 at $1,804.00. December Comex silver was last up $0.049 at $23.845 an ounce.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above range on falling yields, eyes $1820

US Treasury yields fall sharply after US inflation data on Tuesday. A mixed US dollar and risk aversion keeps gold limited to the upside. XAU/USD short-term outlook is now bullish while above $1,803. Gold prices are rising on Tuesday, after rebounding from monthly lows boosted by a slide in US...
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Moving in Narrow Ranges

The price of gold showed a modest move to the upside during early trading this week amid falling US Treasury yields. The price of gold rose to the level of $1798 and settled amid limited trading around the level of $1794 as of this writing. The modest increase in gold prices came with a decline in US Treasury yields, after rising significantly in the previous session.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trapped in clear range, ready to explode – Confluence Detector

Gold has been struggling to recapture the $1,800 level. The Confluence Detector is showing XAU/USD is confined to a narrow range. How high is US inflation? That question is keeping traders nervous as it is set to shape the fate of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying scheme. The US releases fresh Consumer Price Index statistics on Tuesday and tensions are mounting and keeping ranges narrow.
DailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading

Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading. US inflation grinds higher, rising wedge on US10Y yields suggests potential bearish continuation (bullish for gold) Gold prices currently lack direction but range trading conditions may be short-lived ahead of next week’s Fed meeting and possible tapering specifics. Charts analyzed: Weekly,...
FXStreet.com

Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bears seek break of $1,770

Gold bears are back in the driving seat, testing a weekly support area. 4-hour price action momentum could evolve into a break to test $1,770 in coming sessions. The price of gold is teasing a breakout below the $1,800s for the week ahead. The bears have taken back control since the bulls failed to overcome the $1,834 critical resistance level.
investing.com

Will Stagflation Break Gold's Stagnation?

One word shakes the markets, causing a lot of fear: stagflation. Is it coming? Will it push gold out from stagnation? Let’s find out. One of the greatest risks cited currently by the markets is stagflation. The term means a situation in which there is high inflation and stagnation at the same time. So far, we have only had high inflation (CPI annual rate has soared 5.4%, and almost 5% if we take the quarterly average), but some analysts believe that inflation has already peaked. However, the economic growth is fast (the GDP surged 12% in Q2 2021 year-over-year), as the chart below shows. So, why bother?
gold-eagle.com

Oil In Choppy Waters, Gold Range Bound

New York (Sept 9) Oil prices continue to trade in a choppy but ultimately range-trading manner. News that China was releasing some strategic oil reserves into domestic markets put the bears in the ascendancy. However, I suspect a lower than expected fall in official Crude Inventories had more to do with the falls. Brent fell by 1.80% to $71.35, and WTI slumped by 2.0% to $67.95 a barrel.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Forecast: Looking For Short Term Low

Last week's action saw gold spiking higher into Tuesday's session, here running all the way up to a peak of 1810.60. From there, however, a sharp decline was seen into later in the week, with the metal dropping down to a Thursday low of 1745.50 - before bouncing slightly into Friday.
