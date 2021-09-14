Ella Strong: Bresee plays for younger sister, inspired by her brain cancer battle
CLEMSON – Defensive tackle. walks out onto the field for pregame warmups and immediately looks into the stands for his family, usually his dad Richie, his mother Meghan, and younger sister Ella. Two members of that group have been noticeable in their absence through the first two games of the 2021 season, but Bresee hopes for a reunion later this season. It’s a reunion we are all hoping for.www.tigernet.com
