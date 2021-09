One of the big premieres at this week’s Cannes Yachting Festival is Azimut’s new 38-meter Grande Trideck. Robb Report had a chance to do an extended sea trial on the new flagship, several weeks before the show, so we got a first look at what the new Trideck is all about. Just over 125 feet in length, it’s Azimut’s largest-ever yacht, and with its triple decks and high volume, it pushes the Italian brand deeper into superyacht territory. The Trideck is the result of a dream-team collaboration between the shipyard, Alberto Mancini for the exterior, Achille Salvagni for the interior design,...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO