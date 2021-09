A PR agency for the Conservatoire informs us that Pernoo has been suspended from teaching without pay for 12 months. Statement follows. On 7 September 2021, the Paris Conservatoire (Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris – CNSDMP) took disciplinary action against Jérôme Pernoo, professor of cello, in the form of a suspension from his duties for a period of one year, beginning 9 September 2021. Jérôme Pernoo will no longer teach at the Conservatoire and shall be deprived of his salary for the duration of this measure.

