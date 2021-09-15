Iconic yachts: How the build of 162m superyacht Dubai changed hands three times
The creation of the iconic yacht Dubai was far from straightforward, with the build changing hands three times. Dubai was the largest yacht in the world by volume at the time of her build, with a gross tonnage of 12,488GT. She was originally intended for one royal family but went on to be used by another royal entirely. Commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei’s brother, Prince Jefri Bolkiah, Dubai started her life in Germany with naval architecture developed by Blohm+Voss (now part of Lürssen Yachts), while design came from the UK’s Winch Design. In 1998, the project rolled to a standstill, with work completed on only the steel hull and part of the aluminium superstructure. The project was lying on a covered floating dock at the Blohm+Voss yard, and liquidators went out into the market to find potential buyers.www.boatinternational.com
