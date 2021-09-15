CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Rave Reviews Out Of TIFF For Powerful New Film Shot In Montana

By Mike Smith
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Toronto International Film Festival has been going on for the past week, which means early reviews have been coming out for some much-anticipated films that we'll be seeing throughout the fall and into next year, like Dear Evan Hanson, Last Night in Soho, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dune, Titane, Spencer, and The Power of the Dog (which star Benedict Cumberbatch prepared for by visiting Montana to lend his character authenticity).

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Need Antlers, Horns, and Hides? This Montana Auction is For You

When I was young we lived on a piece of property that was about 5 acres. I wouldn't say it was out in the country, but it was definitely more country than the rest of the town we lived in. One morning, we found a big ol' deer antler laying out in our yard. As a kid that didn't come from a hunting family, it was a pretty cool find since we would see deer out in the field but never inside our fenced yard so close to the house. I can't remember how many points it had, but the buck must have been a pretty decent size based on the antler it left behind. My stepdad thought we hit the jackpot! He was pretty sure that people would be tripping over themselves to outbid each other in their quest to purchase the antler to make knife handles and aphrodisiacs. Needless to say, it wasn't quite the in-demand item he thought it was going to be. But hey, $50 is $50!
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Great Actors Still Working In Their 90s

In a profile of Clint Eastwood tied to the release of his film Cry Macho, the Los Angeles Times wrote that with this project — which Eastwood both directed and starred in — he could lay claim to the title of “perhaps the oldest American ever to both direct and star in a major motion picture.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has a MT Governor for a Grandpa?

We are counting the days until the premiere of season 4 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Season 4 is going to be extra special for us Montana fans of the show. As the show was filmed entirely here in western Montana. I can already tell that I am going to be paying more attention to the sets and backdrops more than ever before in my tv viewing career. Pointing out familiar landmarks and businesses. Possibly even familiar faces as extras in the show. But, more than anything, I am excited to see some of our favorite characters from the show return to Montana. After the way season 3 ended, we are still concerned with which characters will return. According to the latest trailer for season 4, I can rest assured that one of my favorites will be retuning. I'm talking about non other than Rip Wheeler (a.k.a Cole Hauser.")
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Adds 1,209 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 More in Missoula

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 139,712 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,209 new confirmed cases. There are currently 9,545 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 976,831 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 477,447 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Owen Teague
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
94.9 KYSS FM

Sadly, The Rumors Were True – The Hub in Missoula is Closing

Well, darn it all. Sometimes we cross our fingers and hope that a rumor isn't true. And that was exactly what we were doing when we heard rumblings that The Hub Family Entertainment Center in Missoula could possibly be closing. But after almost three weeks without an official announcement - the impending closure of The Hub has been confirmed.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Three Missoula Restaurants Honored In The Latest Wine Spectator

To have three restaurants in Missoula and two more nearby honored out of 2,917 worldwide is pretty impressive. Those are the results presented to us by Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine. They have unveiled the winners of the 2021 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine from from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 72 countries internationally.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What is With All the Awesome Vintage Cars Racing Down HWY 93?

Have you ever seen the movie "Cannonball Run?" It is a 40 year old movie that stars such greats as Burt Reynolds, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin and even Jackie Chan. For those not familiar with the movie it is a movie about a wild and illegal cross country road race. Drivers pull any kind of dirty trick they can to be the first to cross the finish line. If you have never seen it, I would highly recommend it.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave Reviews#Film Festivals#The Power Of The Dog#Montana Story#Wikipedia#Indiewire
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Ranks in the Top 10 Pumpkin Spice Lovin’ States

The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most, that's the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice flavored hard seltzer, there is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Hey, Let’s Get the Band Back Together – The Dark Side Story

Back in 1968, 1969 and 1970 in Helena, there was only one rock and roll band that won all three local ‘Battle of the Bands’ competitions, and that was the Dark Side. Featuring Tom Hanson on bass and vocals, Michael Knight on lead guitar and vocals, Rick Pyfer on keyboards and Pete Wall on drums, the Dark Side went on to the Montana State Battle of the Bands competition in Bozeman and took third place.
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Most Luxurious Vacation Rental Is Absolutely Stunning

If you ever want to get a big group of friends together and have a great weekend, this might be the place to rent out. Cheapism via MSN published a list of the Most Luxurious Vacation Rental in Every State and we were wondering what spot they would choose in Montana because there are quite a few rentals you could choose. The one vacation rental they chose is a summer getaway dream and I want to book it now.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
94.9 KYSS FM

Horrific ATV Accidents Claim Four Lives in Montana

Two separate ATV mishaps took the lives of four people in Montana early Sunday. With investigations ongoing, there are not a lot of details yet. Still fresh in the minds of many of us here in western Montana is the loss of former University of Montana football standout Jesse Sims from Stevensiville, whose life was taken in an ATV accident in May of this year.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Yellowstone National Park Wins a “World’s Best” Award for First Time Ever

I'm learning all kinds of things about National Parks today! Did you know there are 63 of them? I had no idea and I probably wouldn't have been able to offer up a guess that was even close to that number. Here's one - did you know Yellowstone was the nation's first national park? Ok, maybe you knew that one because you live in Montana, or you've been to the park, or you actually paid attention in history class while some of us didn't. But why am I learning these random facts, you ask? Well, it didn't start out that way. I saw a segment on tv this morning that was talking about Yellowstone topping a list of favorites - and when I looked up the details online, I learned a thing or two along the way.
TRAVEL
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy