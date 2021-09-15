CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Price drop on Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet

boatinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24.71 metre Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has experienced a price reduction of $200,000. Delivered in 2012, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti with design inside and out by Zuccon International Project. Accommodation is for eight guests, split between a full beam master suite, two doubles and a twin, all located on the lower deck and equipped with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for a crew of three.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

85m AK Yachts motor yacht Victorious for sale

The 85 metre AK Yachts motor yacht Victorious has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard AK Yachts to a design by Michael Leach Design, she is ABS classed and MCA compliant with delivery earlier in 2021. An interior by H2 Yacht Design uses a variety of woods to create a rich textured environment accommodating up to 24 guests in 12 cabins.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht At Last now for sale with Denison

The 44.2 metre Heesen motor yacht At Last has changed central agencies and is now listed for sale by Kurt Bosshardt at Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by the Dutch yard Heesen to ABS class and launched in 1990, At Last underwent a two-year refit in 2009. During the refit, she was taken back to bare metal and totally refurbished. Her most recent refit was in 2017.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

In-build Vicem Classic motor yacht for sale

The new-build 25.1 metre Vicem Classic 82 motor yacht has been jointly listed for sale by Peter Hurzeler and Adrian Soos at Ocean Independence with Semmes Yachts & Brokerage. Currently under construction in cold-moulded mahogany by Turkish yard Vicem, she is due for delivery in 2022. An elegantly appointed mahogany interior offers a spacious saloon and three generous staterooms for six guests. Thanks to full width doors, the 25 square metre saloon offers plenty of natural light and lovely views. All staterooms are fitted with double beds and en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

West Bay Sonship motor yacht Vanquish now for sale with Denison

The 28.96 metre West Bay motor yacht Vanquish has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Canadian yard West Bay Sonship to a design by Jack Sarin, Vanquish was delivered in 2003 with many upgrades since. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins comprising a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and a twin, all with entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. A further en-suite twin cabin sleeps two crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Yacht#Coffee Table#Moran Yacht Ship#Grp#Italian#Bose
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M for sale

The 40 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Lady M has been listed for sale by West Nautical. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2018 as a Sunseeker 131 model. She comfortably accommodates 10 guests across five cabins. The full beam master suite is forward on the main deck and benefits from near floor to ceiling windows. On the lower deck are two generous VIP doubles and two twins that convert into doubles, all with full en suite bathroom facilities. She also sleeps eight crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Custom Line motor yacht Adelia for sale

The 33 metre Custom Line motor yacht Adelia has been jointly listed for sale by Jelena Vezia at Ocean Independence with Volga Diaugo of The Doc Yacht Services. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project and RINA classed, she was delivered as recently as June 2021 as a Custom Line Navetta 33 model with a yard warranty until December 2022. The brief was for a tri-deck yacht with elegant, yet aggressive lines and 10 guests are accommodated in five cabins on this yacht for sale. The master suite sprawls across the wide-body main deck forward, while four guest cabins – three doubles and a twin - are found below, all with television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Trinity motor yacht Mia Elise II for sale

The 60.4 metre Trinity motor yacht Mia Elise II has been listed for sale by Stuart Larsen and Lon McCloskey at Fraser. Designed by Geoff Van Aller, she was built in aluminium by US yard Trinity Yachts to ABS class and MCA compliancy with delivery in 2012. A vibrant interior...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Hatteras motor yacht Sinbad sold

The 39.62 metre Hatteras motor yacht Sinbad, listed for sale by Paul Daubner and Jaco Stofberg at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Jeff Stanley of Gilman Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, she was delivered in 1995 and most recently refitted in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Gulf Craft motor yacht Save Your Tears for sale

The 31.7 metre Gulf Craft motor yacht Save Your Tears has been listed for sale by West Nautical. Built in GRP by UAE shipyard Gulf Craft to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2018, with an interior and exterior refit in 2021. Her 2021 refit included the installation of a Jacuzzi spa tub, an extra-large sunbed, new furniture and new carpets. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in five spacious cabins, including a full beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP double suites and two twins with Pullman berths on the lower deck, and all cabins have en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe for sale

The 28.25 Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe has been listed for sale by Christopher Mosley at SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in GRP by Italian yard Overmarine to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2005 as a Mangusta 92 model and scrupulously maintained since, including a refit in 2020. With a full-beam master suite and beautiful interior design, 10 guests have the luxury of relaxing in one of the four generously sized and versatile guest cabins. The layout has been designed so that the guest areas are separated by the crew area from the engine room, placing guests as far forward away from noise and vibration as possible.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Benetti motor yacht Il Sole for sale

The 44.6 metre Benetti motor yacht Il Sole has been jointly listed for sale by Yves de Lena of YDL Yachting with Kevin Bonnie at IYC. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Benetti to a design by Stefano Natucci, she was delivered in 1994. Immaculately maintained by the owner and a proven charter yacht, she underwent an extensive refit in 2012. This was followed by a new paint job in 2018 and a €2.7 million refit in 2019. She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite, three doubles and a twin cabin, all with en suite bathroom facilities She is also capable of carrying up to nine crew aboard.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Codecasa motor yacht Xana relaunched after multi-year refit

Following a multi-year, extensive refit, the 40.3 metre Codecasa motor yacht Xana has been reluanched. The yacht hit the water at the Psarros yard in Perama, Greece during a ceremony attended by more than 200 guests. Refit works began in January 2018 and were overseen by Navinco Naval Architects with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Horizon motor yacht Papa’s Place sold

The 25 metre Horizon motor yacht Papa’s Place, listed for sale by Matthew Stone at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Eric Hermann of Executive Yacht & Ship. Built in GRP by Taiwan’s Horizon Yachts yard, she was delivered in 2005. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and a twin cabin, all with entertainment centres, televisions and en suite bathrooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

$10M price drop on 88.5m Pride superyacht Illusion Plus

The 88.5 metre Pride motor yacht Illusion Plus, jointly listed for sale by Fraser with Burgess, has received a price reduction of $10 million. Built in steel and aluminium by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts to a design by Rainsford Saunders Illusion Plus delivered in 2018. A voluminous interior by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising an 80 square metre master suite, two VIP suites, two doubles and a twin.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Project Aura sold

Heesen has announced the sale of its 50 metre steel superyacht Project Aura. Sold to an experienced American yachtsman, the new owner was introduced to the shipyard by Stuart Larsen and Trevor Carroll of Fraser Yachts with Thom Conboy of Heesen USA expediting the process of the sale, which closed in just 20 days.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Jongert sailing yacht Mbolo

The 29 metre Jongert sailing yacht Mbolo, listed for sale by Marc Haendle at Camper & Nicholsons International, has seen a price reduction of €300,000. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Jongert to a design by Tony Castro, she was delivered in 2004 and was awarded ‘Best Sailing Yacht’ in the category for sailing yachts up to 40m in length by ShowBoats International in that year. Her interior, designed by Peter Sijm, can accommodate seven guests across three cabins. She boasts a generous and luxurious full-beam master suite and two twin guest cabins of an equal standard. All cabins are en suite and have a modern, bright ‘penthouse’ style. One guest cabin is convertible between a twin and double configuration, and has an additional Pullman bunk. A crew of three can also be accommodated aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Cheoy Lee motor yacht Equinox for sale

The 24.69 metre Cheoy Lee motor yacht Equinox has been listed for sale by Kevin Ralph at Worth Avenue Yachts. Built in GRP by Chinese yard Cheoy Lee to a design by Tom Fexas, who also completed the naval architecture, she was delivered in 2004 as a raised pilothouse model.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Lazzara motor yacht Endless Love sold

The 25.97 metre Lazzara motor yacht Endless Love, listed for sale by Mike Zaidan at Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Harley Smegal of RKH Yachts. Built by US yard Lazzara to a highly customised in-house design, she was delivered in 2009 and has an...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Piredda & Partners reveals 71.5m hybrid superyacht concept Ashera

Italian design studio Piredda & Partners has revealed the 71.5 metre hybrid superyacht concept Ashera, which comes complete with a “surreal interior”. Described as a “new design classic”, the yacht features a massive 1615GT interior which contrasts baroque design traits and luxurious materials with “a modern rule-breaking atmosphere”. This is created by “custom furniture and precious architecture” giving the yacht interior “a soul as bold as unique”, the studio said.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

72m CRN motor yacht Azteca now available to purchase in bitcoin

The owner of the 71.99 metre CRN motor yacht Azteca, jointly listed for sale by Edmiston & Company with Camper & Nicholsons International, is now accepting payment in bitcoin. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CRN to a design by Nuvolari Lenard, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2010 with her most recent refit in 2021 and has had the same owner since new. She can accommodate 16 guests across eight cabins, including an owner’s suite with his ‘n’ her bathrooms and a fold-down balcony. The rest of the guest accommodation comprises five king cabins and two queens, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy