Price drop on Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet
The 24.71 metre Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has experienced a price reduction of $200,000. Delivered in 2012, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti with design inside and out by Zuccon International Project. Accommodation is for eight guests, split between a full beam master suite, two doubles and a twin, all located on the lower deck and equipped with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for a crew of three.www.boatinternational.com
Comments / 0