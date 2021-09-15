Price drop on Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet

The 29 metre Jongert sailing yacht Mbolo, listed for sale by Marc Haendle at Camper & Nicholsons International, has seen a price reduction of €300,000. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Jongert to a design by Tony Castro, she was delivered in 2004 and was awarded ‘Best Sailing Yacht’ in the category for sailing yachts up to 40m in length by ShowBoats International in that year. Her interior, designed by Peter Sijm, can accommodate seven guests across three cabins. She boasts a generous and luxurious full-beam master suite and two twin guest cabins of an equal standard. All cabins are en suite and have a modern, bright ‘penthouse’ style. One guest cabin is convertible between a twin and double configuration, and has an additional Pullman bunk. A crew of three can also be accommodated aboard this yacht for sale.

