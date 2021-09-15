El Pollo Loco Calls for Long Overdue Recognition of Hispanic Culinary Talent with Hispanic Heritage Month For Your Consideration Campaign

The LA Mex restaurant spotlights notable Hispanic chefs to fan the flames of representation for the community’s vital contributions to the food and restaurant industry. COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), a fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.