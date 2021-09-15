CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happier Than Ever

By Michael Watkins
undertheradarmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas there been a more anticipated sophomore pop release than Happier Than Ever since Adele’s 21? It’s a real struggle to think of one, such was the gargantuan reception and hype to Billie Eilish’s debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (which is stylized in all caps). Released in 2019, it catapulted the then 17-year-old Eilish onto the world stage. It debuted at the top of charts around the world, including the Billboard 200. It gave Eilish the springboard to go on two world tours, her Glastonbury set was moved to a bigger stage, and, by year-end, had sold more than 1.2 million copies at a time when people can access music for free.

