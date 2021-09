Letting loose! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner like to let their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, “self-discipline.”. The rapper, 30, explained to CR Parade on Monday, September 13, that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, have a “natural vibe” in their parenting style. “We’re, like, ‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?'” he said. “And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!’”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO