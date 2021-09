Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has done it once more, handily defeating his opponents in impressive fashion. The win on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!” now gives Amodio his 20th straight victory. The win moves him into third place in the consecutive wins category. He joins some elite company with his latest win but still has a ways to go before climbing the ladder even further. He is looking up at only “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings in terms of consecutive wins. Holzhauer and Jennings, along with Brad Rutter, are largely considered the greatest players to ever take the game show’s stage. Holzhauer won 32-straight contests in 2019. Jennings famously went on a 74-game winning streak in 2004. There are plenty of game show fans who think Amodio could eventually catch up to both champions.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO