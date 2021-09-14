Ford Bronco Raptor appears to be coming for 2022 model year

The Ford Bronco has been a huge success, probably more so than even Ford could have predicted. However, as with so many Ford products in the past, things weren't exactly perfect from the get-go. Among the issues that early buyers experienced was a faulty hardtop, with some customers reporting blemishes on the roof when their Broncos were exposed to "extreme weather and humidity". This prompted Ford to change the Wildtrak model to a soft-top as standard, although hardtops remain an option for 2022. But what about those who have been waiting for a fix for their early Broncos? According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford promises to ship new hardtop roofs to dealers within a week.

