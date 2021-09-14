Ford Bronco Raptor appears to be coming for 2022 model year
When is a Warthog really a Raptor? When you're the Ford Bronco and you want to keep your superhero alter ego secret, so you fabricate an equally plausible superhero alter ego. We talked about the coming of a Ford Bronco Raptor throughout 2020, then switched to Bronco Warthog thanks to what was apparently a concerted game of obfuscation by Ford. But a member of the Bronco 6G forum appears to have settled the matter, discovering a new E5J body style and a Bronco Raptor equipment package in a database tied to Ford's ordering system. Ford Authority followed that up by independently finding a Bronco Raptor trim in Ford's ordering system.www.autoblog.com
