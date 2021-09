Allison Janney’s time as Bonnie Plunkett on the CBS sitcom “Mom” began and ended in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in a community rec room, but a lot has changed in her performance over the intervening eight seasons and 170 episodes. Janney won two Emmys for the role as an uproarious if not exaggerated recovering alcoholic mother and grandmother, but her farewell nomination this year recognizes a much more mature but equally hilarious version of the character. Bonnie Plunkett has grown, and so has Janney’s performance. Can she pull off an Emmy upset? In a previous Emmy spotlight published before the nominations,...

