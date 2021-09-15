Aquatic center plans updated

The Cora Lamping Center for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence is planning a walkathon for next month to raise awareness about domestic abuse and how to help survivors. The event will be Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor. Walkers will start at Charles M Yarbrough Park, go to Main Street, and then back to the park. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad is slated to speak. The event will be free to take part, and they’ll have refreshments available at the park. The Cora Lamping Center is working on an event Facebook page to provide more details. The Cora Lamping Center for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence is a division of The Avenue Family Services in Benton Harbor. It provides support free of charge.

