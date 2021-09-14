CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Benefits of Adjusting Your Workouts to Your Cycle

By Stephanie Gray
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No pain, no gain” was certified personal trainer Jenn Cino’s old fitness mentality. But after working through her own hormonal issues (which caused problems like painful periods, acne, ovarian cysts, hair loss and digestive issues) and those of her clients, she adopted a different tune. “Our menstrual cycle really affects our mood, energy and strength,” says Cino. It can make us have less energy, which is a signal our body gives us to slow down and be gentle with ourselves, she says. Cino became a certified hormone specialist and founded Fit. Period to help menstruating people listen to their bodies and match their workouts and nutrition to their cycles. The idea is that by cycle-syncing your workouts, you may be able to ease pain, achieve optimal results and feel better.

