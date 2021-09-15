CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UALR women unveil nonconference schedule | HSU women break records | ATU men win in Kansas

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas at Little Rock women’s team won’t have an easy start to its season when the Trojans open Nov. 9 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Coach Joe Foley and UALR open the season with a home game against a Missouri State team that finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 14 in the nation and fell to eventual national c h a m p i o n Stanford in t h e S w e e t.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
College Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Atu#Ualr#Arkansas State University#Missouri State#Trojans#Texas A M#Sun Belt Conference#Georgia State#Arkansas Tech#Henderson State#Lsu#Louisiana Tech#Campbell#Jacksonville State#Wbu#Eagles#Jackson State#Tigers
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy