STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UALR women unveil nonconference schedule | HSU women break records | ATU men win in Kansas

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women’s team won’t have an easy start to its season when the Trojans open Nov. 9 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Coach Joe Foley and UALR open the season with a home game against a Missouri State team that finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 14 in the nation and fell to eventual national c h a m p i o n Stanford in t h e S w e e t.