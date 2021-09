Off the wire

NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to the NASCAR season and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500. The 2022 race will be held Feb. 6, one week before the Super Bowl and two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500. The announcement made Tuesday night on Fox Sports precedes the release of the full 2022 schedule. NASCAR has run inside stadiums before, including regional events at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and a Cup race at Soldier Field in Chicago in 1956. Eligibility for The Clash has not been announced, but the drivers will be using the Next Gen cars that are set to debut in 2022.