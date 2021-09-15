CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart, MI

8455 Enid Drive Evart MLS# 21103453 Price $199,900 Totally renovated

Cadillac News
 5 days ago

8455 Enid Drive Evart MLS# 21103453 Price $199,900 Totally renovated home on private Lake Lure. New roof, new well, new central a/c, many new windows throughout, new flooring, appliances - lots of new!! Kitchen is equipped with hickory cabinets. Vinyl floor throughout which makes for convenient clean up. Forced air furnace ran by natural gas! Enjoy the back deck overlooking Lake Lure. Plenty of lake frontage! Seller is a licensed Real Estate Agent. Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.

www.cadillacnews.com

