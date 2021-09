Sonic Colors: Ultimate has been updated to version 1.0.4. Right now it’s only available on Switch and not any additional platforms. Based on initial research fans have done, it seems as though SEGA may have addressed a major glitch. Some players have come across a variety of issues since launch, but one of the most significant problems involves a visual distortion that could be seizure inducing. Thankfully, it seems that this has now been taken care of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO