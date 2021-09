An analysis of the association’s petition offers a step-by-step timeline of the events leading up to the DOJ’s launch of a new probe into NAR rules. On Monday, the National Association of Realtors sued the U.S. Department of Justice in an effort to compel the agency to stop investigating its rules regarding commissions and pocket listings. But that suit didn’t come out of nowhere. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the events that preceded the lawsuit, including details from NAR’s petition against the DOJ.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO