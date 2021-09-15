Do YOU want to learn more about being a Girl Scout?

Girls in grades K-12 are invited today to take the Egg Drop Challenge — come and invent a creation that will keep your egg from breaking when dropped. There will be patches for all participants and prizes for winners. More importantly, visitors will get to find out more about Girl Scouts and will be able to sign-up for a local troop. The event will be held today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Girl Scouts Meeting House located at 216 E. Humphreys, Seguin. For more information call Member Experience Specialist Dawn Santaniello at 210-990-0762.