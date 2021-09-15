The Canon 5D IV & BIRDS AS ART High Key Pelican Action

I enjoyed a superb meal at a new restaurant in Greenwich Village, Three of Cups. My rare hangar steak was perfectly complemented by roasted potatoes and charred Brussels sprouts. I had the pleasure of being waited on by the owner, Michael Polesny, the former owner of both Doma and Doma Na Rohu, the much-loved West Village Bohemian-inspired bistros. Michael recently set his sights on SoHo as the home of his next venture, Three of Cups. A native New Yorker by way of the Czech Republic, Mike’s cafe concepts simultaneously embrace his European heritage and create a NYC home away from home for anyone seeking good food and good company. The best was saved for last as I was treated to a scrumptious dessert — Strawberry Bublanina, fresh-baked my Michael’s mother!
