Luker Chocolate finds new ‘Balance’ with premium oat milk offering

By Anthony Myers contact
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian ethical and fine chocolate brand Luker Chocolate has launched its new line, Balance, which includes brand new oat-milk chocolate and organic coconut sugar chocolate. Responding to the growing demand for indulgent options for the health-conscious customer, Luker’s innovative products using oat milk and coconut sugar include new chocolate couvertures in the functional category, with added benefits such as high fibre and antioxidants.

IN THIS ARTICLE
