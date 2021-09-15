CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Virtual reality simulator will boost vitreoretinal surgery training

By Louise Gagnon
ophthalmologytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilot study shows promise of teaching surgeons with technology. In an event modeled after the television program Shark Tank, 3 presenters at the annual meeting of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society took part in a retina research competition, dubbed the Lions’ Lair, where a top prize of $35,000 was awarded to the winning pitch.

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
stevens.edu

Stevens Researcher is Using Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Rehabilitation Therapy

After months of being limited to testing their revolutionary smart-glove+virtual-reality (VR) platform with healthy participants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens Institute of Technology biomedical engineering professor Raviraj “Ravi” Nataraj and his team are finally back on the field. They’re conducting clinical trials focused on improving hand reach and grasp at the Kessler Foundation with people who have sustained traumatic brain injuries, and at the James J. Peters Bronx VA Medical Center with people dealing with spinal cord injuries.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Measuring the 'reality' in virtual reality

You are on a Zoom call when suddenly the audio lags behind the video. Your colleague's lips move, but it looks like a dubbed movie—a minor inconvenience. Yet this minor issue is quite detrimental for scientific experiments using virtual reality (VR). For example, if you are a researcher employing VR...
TECHNOLOGY
Neuroscience News

What the Brain Shows: The Benefits of Virtual Reality in Creative Arts Therapies

Summary: Reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex during virtual reality creative self-expression tasks indicates an enhanced relaxation response. Virtual reality (VR) continues to expand its uses in medicine, specifically in treatments for psychological conditions like trauma, phobias and eating disorders. The technology is also emerging as a tool in creative arts therapies.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Put Flies in 'Virtual Reality' to Explore How Vision Shapes Motion

It's obvious that the information coming through our eyes is a fundamental way in which we navigate the world, but what's less clear is exactly how this visual data is processed in the brain to stop us walking into walls and off the edges of cliffs. A new study looking at the behavior of fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) in a 'virtual reality' setting offers up some clues – and it seems that conventional scientific wisdom on how vision and movement intertwine might be wrong. The new experiments show that vision was used to prevent the flies from going off their intended course...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Vr Headsets#Virtual Reality Simulator#Shark Tank#Cm#Md#Pars#Vr#Aleppo#Htc Vive#Oculus#Frcsc#The Retina Division#Vitreoretinal Surgeon#Bsc
blooloop.com

Exploring the business potential of virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) has long been seen as a gimmick for the gaming world only. But in recent years, the industry is poised for growth as the technology has been gaining popularity in professional applications like the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry, research and training environments and the automotive sector, to name but a few.
Register Citizen

CT doctor uses augmented reality goggles to perform groundbreaking spinal surgery

STAMFORD — Brynn Blystone knows a thing or two about playing through pain. As a veteran of the hotel and hospitality industry, the 36-year-old has gritted her teeth and put in shifts at restaurants and a butcher shop while suffering with degenerative disc disease. Doctors shaved a bulging spinal disc several years ago, and she underwent a series of painful injections aimed at quieting the nerve.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Weirton Daily Times

MAD enhances learning with podcast, virtual reality

BLOOMINGDALE — Multimedia and design students at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School have even more tools to provide a true 21st Century education. Instructor Cody LaRue said his program now includes podcast and virtual reality equipment to keep current and give his pupils even more creative outlets. Students have a sound board and microphones at their fingertips as well as two Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets to enhance design and other capabilities.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
WNDU

Medical Moment: Augmented reality for spine surgery

Augmented reality could be the future of surgery. And unlike virtual reality that transports a person into another place, augmented reality is focused on what’s happening right in front of your eyes. This new technique is giving surgeons X-ray vision. With every press, and pull, and kick, Helen Joline is...
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Boone Firm joins with VA for virtual reality healthcare study

BOONE — A national leader in the clinical use of virtual reality will partner with Boone-based company, Waya Health, to enhance care provided to U.S. military veterans. “We are extremely proud that we have the opportunity to collaborate with Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem and the VHA Extended Reality Network to help prove the value of virtual reality in health care across its diverse facilities,” Wellovate president Joe Morgan said.
VIRGINIA STATE
phocuswire.com

Emirates unveils Oculus virtual reality experience

Emirates is claiming a first with the launch of an airline virtual reality application on the Oculus store. The app enables prospective passengers to view facilities such as the first class product, onboard lounge, the wider cabin and explore the cockpit. The content can be viewed via the Emirates website,...
CELL PHONES
World Health Organization

Virtual cGMP Training Marathon for Vaccine Manufacturing

Many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) face inconsistent supply of quality-assured vaccines and are therefore dependent on importation to fill the gaps in supply. It is recognized that local production can improve timely access and safeguard health security in vaccine supplies. WHO Local Production and Assistance Unit (LPA) is organizing...
INDUSTRY
dot.LA

Virtual Reality Could Be the Safer, Noninvasive Answer to Managing Chronic Pain

It's hard to overstate just how painful a process treating burn victims is – for burn victims, air itself is excruciatingly painful. They have to undergo weeks of undressing wounds, cleaning the tender skin of debris, slathering the area with ointment, and redressing it with new bandages, and it is considered one of the most physically painful treatments in medicine. To combat this, most patients rely on consistent and heavy opioid usage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
investing.com

Buy These 3 ETFs to Profit on the Boom in Virtual Reality

The virtual reality (VR) industry is expected to perform pretty well in the upcoming months due to the increasing prevalence of hybrid working and consistent technological advancements. So, investors looking to cash in on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky manner could invest in VR-stock-focused ETFs such as Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for virtual reality (VR) as restrictions compelled most businesses and schools to operate remotely. VR is believed to be a game-changer as it digitally creates a three-dimensional environment and is the solution to some of the many problems the pandemic brought forward. The VR industry should witness further demand with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the increasing adoption in hybrid working environments.
MARKETS
cimsec.org

Use Virtual Reality to Prepare Maritime Crews For Terrorist and Piracy Attacks

Sea blindness (the tendency toward ignorance of the role and importance of the maritime domain by uninvolved persons) must be carefully considered when planning and implementing measures designed to prevent maritime terrorism and piracy. Governments and security apparatus across the world have dedicated billions to fight against perpetrators of violence, terrorism, and destabilization efforts, collectively known as violent non-state actors (VNSA) on land.1 However, the maritime domain has been relatively overlooked. Efforts to mitigate risk at sea and plan responses are largely limited to the threat posed by piracy within discrete geographical locales. A key factor influencing this is the fact that it is exceptionally difficult to manage the physical space of the maritime domain. There is also the additional struggle to allocate limited resources, such as coastguards or police, especially for states with minimal assets in the maritime domain.2 As a result, VNSAs have exploited sea blindness to their strategic advantage and have been left largely unchallenged by law enforcement agencies.3.
TECHNOLOGY
msmc.edu

Virtual Mount talk to detail use of concept maps, simulation in Nursing Ed

Bernadette O'Halloran, assistant professor of Nursing at Mount Saint Mary College, will kick off this semester's Investigating Research on Campus (iROC) series with "Using a Concept Map with Simulation," on Thursday, September 23 at 4 p.m. The talk will take place virtually via Zoom. It is free and open to...
NEWBURGH, NY
Railway Gazette

Five-train platoons to operate with virtual coupling

RUSSIA: Russian Railways is planning to use platooning technology to operate flights of up to five freight trains next year using radio data exchange between locomotives to create a virtual coupling. The aims to reduce headways from 12 to 6 to 8 min, increasing capacity on congested sections of the ...
TRAFFIC
foodmanufacturing.com

How Extended Reality Is Improving Maintenance and Training

We are witnessing a digital age where virtual and physical worlds are converging and revolutionizing the landscape of many industries. In what has become the “new normal,” industrial manufacturers are realizing large productivity gains by leveraging extended reality (XR) technologies to support digital manufacturing. According to IDC, worldwide spending on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is expected to grow to $72.8 billion by 2024, - those forecast to receive the largest investments are training and industrial maintenance.
TECHNOLOGY
The Millennial Source

How is virtual reality changing the world?

What is the future of virtual reality (VR), and how do we see virtual reality changing the world? With advancements in VR technology progressing every year, new wave tech like VR headsets has transformed everyday life into what some may call a parallel universe. This goes beyond the augmented reality (AR) tech that we’ve seen ever more present with our smart devices – from Google Maps to games like Pokemon Go. VR is an entirely immersive experience.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy