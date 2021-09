Hopeful standalone VR/AR newcomer, the Lynx R1, will cost $499 to pre-order when it hits Kickstarter later this month. The French startup confirmed the news this week in a new video you can see below. The campaign will launch in later September, though Lynx hasn’t revealed its campaign goals. We also don’t know when it ships other than sometime next year, or what you’ll get in the box, though Lynx doesn’t have its own controllers to pair with the device. You’ll be able to pre-order a special edition version of the headset which has a transparent front face. You can sign up to be notified of the launch here.

