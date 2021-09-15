CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild Outdoor Movie Night fundraiser brought in over $26,000 for uncompensated care at Children's Hospital

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild hosted their Annual Outdoor Movie Night benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital on September 11, 2021 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse. The fundraiser raised over $26,000 for uncompensated care, helping patients and families in need of financial support to get the care they require. Thank you to Mercy Haub for being the special guest patient and for sharing her story of Hodgkin lymphoma and her treatment journey.

