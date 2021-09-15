CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the 'war' of EV fast chargers really over?

By Liz Morrison
GreenBiz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week brings part one of a two-part conclusion to my mini-series about pathways and obstacles to getting more people into electric vehicles (EVs). Learning new EV jargon, particularly related to EV charging, can be really daunting for most first-time buyers or lessees. Finding easily accessible, comprehensible information on the topic can be really difficult for nontechnical people such as myself. In my quest to decode some key terms, I found this really simple article by Electrek that succinctly breaks down the EV charging levels and standards. For a much more comprehensive (and much longer) view of the subject, I suggest this Forbes piece.

