CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

Lamar Utility Board/ARPA Close Another Segment of Lamar Repowering Project

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamar Utility Board met Tuesday, September 14th and discussed a provision of the settlement agreement from February 2016 between Arkansas River Power Authority, the City of Lamar and the Lamar Utility Board. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh explained that ARPA has furnished a Corporate Surety Bond for $2M which named LUB as the owner of the Bond. The Bond was to secure performance on ARPA’s obligations to restore the light plant’s dedicated property following the removal of the Lamar Repowering Projects facilities located on the premises. The work was completed with no default, therefore ARPA requests that LUB as owner of the bond, release it. The board approved the release of the bond.

theprowersjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Lamar, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Wind Power#Repowering#Solar Energy#Lamar Utility Board Arpa#The Lamar Utility Board#Lamar Light And Power#Lrp

Comments / 0

Community Policy