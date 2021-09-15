Lamar Utility Board/ARPA Close Another Segment of Lamar Repowering Project

The Lamar Utility Board met Tuesday, September 14th and discussed a provision of the settlement agreement from February 2016 between Arkansas River Power Authority, the City of Lamar and the Lamar Utility Board. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh explained that ARPA has furnished a Corporate Surety Bond for $2M which named LUB as the owner of the Bond. The Bond was to secure performance on ARPA’s obligations to restore the light plant’s dedicated property following the removal of the Lamar Repowering Projects facilities located on the premises. The work was completed with no default, therefore ARPA requests that LUB as owner of the bond, release it. The board approved the release of the bond.