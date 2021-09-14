Windermere boys swimming undefeated mid way through the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call it an early season showdown, the game set for Friday between Freeport and Holmes. We are only into the third week of the regular season, and yet this game is the only one that features a match up of unbeaten teams! Kind of crazy, but there it is. Coach Shaun Arntz and his Bulldogs are two and oh with wins over Jay and Bozeman. Both those wins coming at home. Coach Jeff Lee and his Blue Devils are two and oh with wins over North Bay Haven and Graceville. The first at home, the other on the road. Tuesday I caught up with both head coaches and talked about their team’s strong starts, as they look ahead to Friday’s showdown.

FREEPORT, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO