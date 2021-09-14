CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Windermere boys swimming undefeated mid way through the season

Cover picture for the articleWindermere boys are 6-0 in the first half of the season. They beat a great winter park team as well as other talented districts teams in east ridge and montverde. Windermere swimming will race at windermere prep this weekend vs WP and WOHS.

