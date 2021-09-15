CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Public Notice Published In T...

Claremore Progress
 5 days ago

Published In THE CLAREMORE DAILY PROGRESS, Claremore, Rogers County, Oklahoma, September 15 & 22, 2021. JAMES DREW McCAW, Deceased. All creditors having claims against JAMES DREW McCAW, deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Administrator, Lori C. McCaw, in care of her attorney, Melissa Mailath, Mailath Law Firm, LLC, at 9175 South Yale Avenue, Suite 200, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137 on or before the following presentment date: November 15, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.

