The Tab is hiring at our head office: Here’s how to apply

By The Tab
The Tab
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tab is looking for three highly ambitious and creative people to come and work with us. We are currently recruiting for:. This is an exciting time to join The Tab during a period of growth and expansion, as part of our mission to be the most influential youth media brand in the UK. We are looking for talented, driven people with a growth mindset. You must be creative, focused, and have a genuine passion for representing the voices of young people in 2021. You’ll be obsessed with youth culture and care about a wide range of topics, from social injustice to politics to Netflix to TikTok.

thetab.com

