CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

'Marilyn blonde’ is like platinum, only way cooler – and it's the blonde shade set to dominate salons this autumn

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many moons of having to forgo appointments with our go-to colourists, it will come as no surprise that a whole bunch of us are ready to embrace a bolder hair colour for the season ahead. And no, that doesn’t have mean going for a clashing colours or rainbow hue.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
shefinds

This Is The Biggest Hair Color Trend For 2021: Cinderella Blonde

You heard it here first: dark hair is out, blonde is in. And not just any blonde… think Disney princess chic, a light, bright shade of platinum. We’re calling it Cinderella blonde. And celebrities have already started going crazy about this look. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski forgoing her signature...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Is Riskier Than Ever in a Peek-a-Boo Chain Dress & Glass Slippers

Jordyn Woods’ birthday is approaching and she’s making sure to celebrate in the boldest fashion. The model shared a preview into her birthday style on Instagram over the weekend, tapping Area for her first celebratory look. The risk-taking number featured layers of strategically-placed crystal chains formed into a spaghetti strap-style fit and a draped silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) As for footwear, Woods broke out a set of bold see-through pumps. The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the...
RETAIL
Variety

Bright Colors, Bold Choices Reign on the Emmys Red Carpet

If there was any doubt about the excitement about a post-pandemic re-emergence and the return of the Emmys to a live, in-person show, look no further than Sunday’s red carpet and its joyful riot of color. With a limited guest list and a full vaccination mandate in place, attendees stepped out in every shade of the rainbow— and with nary a mask in sight. From Kenan Thompson’s candy-floss pink suit and matching bow tie to Seth Rogen’s orange blazer, the menswear represented some of the most adventurous choices at the show. Velvet tuxes also had a moment, with Bo Burnham in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Salons#Autumn#Colourists#Post Covid
Elite Daily

17 Halloween Costumes For Blondes You Probably Already Have In Your Closet

Whether you rock a naturally blonde hue, are a devoted bottle-blonde, or just really want to wear a blonde wig this Halloween, your last-minute costume options are endless. These easy Halloween costume ideas for blondes are as dynamic as they are dynamite, and they certainly won’t disappoint on the best night of the year. What are the ideal kinds of Halloween costumes, you ask? They’re the ones you don’t have to spend a dime on, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
vivaglammagazine.com

The Best Fall 2021 Blush Shades for Blondes

As you know, applying the right shade of blush can give your skin a healthy glow. Aside from that, it can also enhance your cheekbones. As such, it is imperative that you pick the right blush shade for your hair color and skin tone. Unfortunately, this task can be challenging because of the myriad of choices available in the market. Fortunately, we can help narrow your search. For now, we will provide some of the best fall 2021 blush shades for blondes.
MAKEUP
Glamour

34 Celebrities Who Went Blonde and Completely Transformed Their Look

Hollywood may be filled with blonde celebrities, but that doesn't mean they were naturally born with the shade. In fact, it's one of the most popular ways for a brunette or redheaded star to change up their look. Season two of The Other Two even pokes fun at this in a recent episode: When teen pop star Chase Dreamz needs a quick career boost, he dyes his hair blonde. It becomes the top trending story of the day.
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These beauty trends from Fashion Week will be everywhere, mark our words

From embellished braids to accent eyes. Deputy beauty editor. Prepared to stick a crystal in my bra to see if it works. @elleturneruk. Fashion week has kicked off in its first city, New York, before hitting fashion capitals London, Milan and Paris in the coming weeks. There's been plenty of fashion inspo of course, but the hair and makeup looks have been next-level – and, thankfully, surprisingly wearable, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Curly ponytails are all over our feeds right now, here's how to style yours

When it comes to chic, easy hairstyles, the humble ponytail is often overlooked. Sure, bubble braids, messy buns and baby braids are super-cute, but they also require some practice and can sometimes be a little fiddly. Ponytails, on the other hand, are quick, easy to execute and pack one hell of a chic punch.
HAIR CARE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Contemplating a big chop? Take inspo from all these celebs who have had both very long (and very short) hair

In the words of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, hair is everything. Like, we get it’s just hair, but for many it’s also a key component that makes us who we are. Whether you’ve got flowing lengths or a super-short buzz cut, for a lot of people, our relationship with our hair plays a big part in our relationship with our own self-identity.
HAIR CARE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

With sculptural shapes, bold settings and edgy designs, pearl jewellery has had the biggest glow-up in the jewellery box

A pastel twinset, neat pleated skirt, sensible shoes, and a string of pearls. An iconic combo beloved by grandma’s across the land. Oh, and the Queen. Pearls have never had the edgiest reputation. Beautiful? Yep. Classic? Certainly. Elegant? Tick. Maybe you’d wear pearls on your wedding day, if you were going for an ultra-traditional ceremony, but it’s unlikely pearl jewellery was at the top of your dream jewellery wish list.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

You're invited! GLAMOUR and IL MAKIAGE bring you Black Beauty Unlocked – an event dedicated to all things Black beauty, with prosecco, canapés and much-needed conversations

Black women, beauty events that cater to our specific needs are few and far between, although thankfully, things are slowly but surely changing. And this month, GLAMOUR is teaming up with IL MAKIAGE to bring back Black Beauty Unlocked. It's the third event in the series, but this time it's bigger, with two days worth of events.
BEAUTY & FASHION
prima.co.uk

Olaplex launches purple shampoo for blonde and grey hair

Olaplex is the legendary brand that started as an in-salon treatment for dry, damaged and coloured hair and became a best-selling at-home range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments, oils and masks. In the collection, there are cult favourites like the Bond Maintenance range and the best-selling Hair Perfector but it’s perhaps...
HAIR CARE
modernsalon.com

Moroccanoil Designs Hair for The Blondes at NYFW Spring/Summer 2022

Needing a cool futuristic look for NYFW Spring/Summer 2022, The Blonds asked Moroccanoil to design the hair. Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes looked up to the stars. “This season’s look was inspired by the fluidity of Mercury and the glamor of the galaxy," Hughes says. "We looked toward the future of intergalactic entertainment to present a high-gloss, gravity-defying look that pairs with a collection only The Blonds could dream up!”
HAIR CARE
Vanity Fair

Inside Kristen Stewart’s 2021 Met Gala Transformation into a Blonde Bettie Page

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. American glamour comes in many flavors, but what we’ve long expected on the red carpet is the above-board kind—at least as defined by usual gatekeepers. But as Kristen Stewart made clear at the 2021 Met gala last night, she is here for a good time, in a louche Chanel-wearing kind of way, which is why she continues to be the patron saint of a certain subset of cool women everywhere. Stewart’s muse for the night was every bit a star from yesteryear, just not someone who enjoyed quite the same limelight. Then again, maybe Bettie Page wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy